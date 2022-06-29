Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a growth of 591.2% from the May 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

