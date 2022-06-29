Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Raymond James has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF stock opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5,415.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 101.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.