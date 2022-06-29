Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $10.32

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $11.09. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 247 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $503.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

