Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Major Exchanges

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $8.79 million and $21,342.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,965.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.18 or 0.20079705 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00182064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00078474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

