Rainicorn (RAINI) Market Cap Achieves $8.22 Million

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $35,642.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00178398 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.91 or 0.01227091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00081961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014983 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.