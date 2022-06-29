Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.01

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 28682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.70 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. ATB Capital upgraded Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.42.

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Questor Technology (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

