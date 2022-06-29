Quanta Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Quanta Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 84.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $6.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

NYSE PWR opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.37.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,442.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Quanta Services by 197.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 5,064.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

