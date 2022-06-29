Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Qualys makes up approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Qualys were worth $148,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,393,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,305,564 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.17. 3,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,283. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.21.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

