QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Increased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 2.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

