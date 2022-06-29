Qcash (QC) Hits Market Cap of $41.21 Million

Qcash (QC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $41.21 million and approximately $173.04 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

