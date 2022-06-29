Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.40 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCH. CIBC upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

TSE:RCH opened at C$35.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.34. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$32.35 and a 12 month high of C$51.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.12%.

In related news, Director Richard Lord bought 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,744.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,222,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,795,368.70. Also, Director Marc Poulin acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.98 per share, with a total value of C$48,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,812. Insiders have acquired 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $262,981 over the last 90 days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

