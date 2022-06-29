PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Shares Down 9.2%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. 1,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.