PSI Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.