PSI Advisors LLC Sells 965 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,092,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.43. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

