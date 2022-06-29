PSI Advisors LLC Sells 440 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.