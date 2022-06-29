PSI Advisors LLC Sells 2,214 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

NYSE:T opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

