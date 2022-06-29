PSI Advisors LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

