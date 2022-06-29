PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 260 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

