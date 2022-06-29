PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 1,611 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after purchasing an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $635,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after purchasing an additional 174,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

