PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Salesforce by 36.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 10.0% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 627,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $133,239,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,007,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,777,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $171.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $170.59 billion, a PE ratio of 166.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.