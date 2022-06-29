PSI Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,066,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $317.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $330.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.31.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $48,352,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock valued at $404,243,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

