PSI Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.