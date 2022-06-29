PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of DUK opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

