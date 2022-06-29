PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 253,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

