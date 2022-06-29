PSI Advisors LLC Buys 8,471 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,939.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.