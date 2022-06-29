PSI Advisors LLC Buys 495 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $34,934,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

