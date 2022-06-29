PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

