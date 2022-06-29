Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PRYMY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 156,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

PRYMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prysmian from €33.00 ($35.11) to €32.00 ($34.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prysmian from €38.00 ($40.43) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prysmian from €38.00 ($40.43) to €36.00 ($38.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

