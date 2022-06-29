Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,900 shares, an increase of 277.7% from the May 31st total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PROSY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Prosus has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prosus from €86.00 ($91.49) to €93.00 ($98.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prosus from €122.00 ($129.79) to €110.00 ($117.02) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays downgraded Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prosus from €73.40 ($78.09) to €69.40 ($73.83) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prosus from €118.00 ($125.53) to €95.00 ($101.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

