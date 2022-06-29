Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after buying an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after buying an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,193 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after purchasing an additional 168,678 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.