Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average is $133.54. The stock has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.48 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.15.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

