Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 1,545 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,715,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,686.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 88,227 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74.

