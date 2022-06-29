Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL) Insider Gail Pemberton Purchases 78,418 Shares

Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL – Get Rating) insider Gail Pemberton acquired 78,418 shares of Prospa Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,030.68 ($34,743.53).

The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.33.

Prospa Group Limited, a financial technology company, operates as an online lender in Australia. The company offers small business loans and business line of credits, as well as short term loans to small businesses. It serves art and lifestyle, building and trade, financial services, hair and beauty, health, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services, retail, transport, wholesaling, and other industries.

