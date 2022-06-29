Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL) Insider Gail Pemberton Purchases 78,418 Shares

Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL – Get Rating) insider Gail Pemberton acquired 78,418 shares of Prospa Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,030.68 ($34,743.53).
The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.33.
Prospa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for Prospa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.