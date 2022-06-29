ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 1.7% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04. 262,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,192,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.