ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Trading Up 1.1%

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 229,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 47,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Rating) by 493.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.83% of ProShares Short Real Estate worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

