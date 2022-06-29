ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Stock Holdings Reduced by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the quarter. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,437,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,152,000 after buying an additional 499,663 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after buying an additional 110,284 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,732,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,363,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

BATS SMDV opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.