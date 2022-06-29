Project Pai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,526.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $1,526.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00045290 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011823 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,807,840,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,750,049 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

