Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $45,316.92 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PGNY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. 481,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,253. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.03.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
