Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $147-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.92 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 494,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99.
In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,111,694. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Progress Software (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progress Software (PRGS)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.