Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $147-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.92 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 494,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,111,694. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 6.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.