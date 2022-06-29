Profit Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,175 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries comprises 2.2% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after buying an additional 397,122 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,319,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after buying an additional 277,420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 57,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

