Profit Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the quarter. Plantronics comprises about 3.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Plantronics worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plantronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Plantronics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. 5,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 311.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $31,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Profile (Get Rating)

Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.