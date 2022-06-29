Profit Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.67.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $378.45. 1,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,277 shares of company stock worth $12,575,222. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

