Profit Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,248 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000. Regal Rexnord makes up about 2.8% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $275,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

RRX stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.45. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

