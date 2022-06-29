Profit Investment Management LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,005,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,815. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

