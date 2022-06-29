Profit Investment Management LLC Acquires 207 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

NYSE AXP traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1 year low of $136.49 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

