Presearch Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $131,151.00 (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Presearch has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $41.58 million and $131,151.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

