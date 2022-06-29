Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Short Interest Update

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:PSGFF opened at 0.57 on Wednesday. Precious Shipping Public has a 1 year low of 0.46 and a 1 year high of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.53.
Precious Shipping Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
