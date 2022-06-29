Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.44. 19,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,999,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.85 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Playtika by 83.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 73,760 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Playtika by 101.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,192,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 599,857 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Playtika by 515.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 30.5% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

