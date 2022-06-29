Pivot Token (PVT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $373,802.00

Pivot Token (PVT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $184,463.38 and approximately $373,802.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (PVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

