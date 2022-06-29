Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $109.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,844,000 after buying an additional 78,486 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 290.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 54,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

